Iranian Sources: Positive Changes in the Region for the Benefit of its People

After the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister, sources in Iran claimed that a favorable change in dynamic in the Middle East was ongoing, al-Watan writes.

Informed Iranian sources have revealed some details from Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian’s visit to Damascus.

The sources said, in an interview with Al-Watan: “The Iranian minister landed in Damascus from Beirut, where he met with Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah. The meeting comes after a successful visit to Moscow where he met with senior Russian officials, which indicates the inter-related issues amongst the axis of coalition countries.

The sources indicated that these recent developments confirm that these countries have selected the correct options and are successfully managing issues across the region, especially with the accelerated events imposed by the departure of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. This event emphasizes the need for continued cooperation and coordination between the countries of this axis.

The sources pointed out that Abdollahian’s visit occurred outside normal protocols. It is the minister’s second visit in a month. It came in spite of the difficulties at home imposed by Azerbaijan on the border of northern Iran, the crisis in Afghanistan on Iran’s eastern border, and the resumption of negotiations related to Iran’s nuclear program.

The source confirmed to Al-Watan that the region seems to be on the threshold of positive changes in the axis’ interest, including its people. Today, we see flexibility in the positions of countries towards Syria, which was evidenced by the many meetings recently held by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Faisal al-Mekdad. Indeed, Minister Mekdad was unable to meet several officials during the recent meetings of the UN General Assembly due to competing time constraints.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.