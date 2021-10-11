Minister of Electricity: Difficult to Achieve a Warm Winter this Year in Syria

The Syrian Minister of Electricity warned that the winter ahead won't be warm, due to large shortages of gas and fuel, according to Syriasteps.

As winter approaches, the Minister of Electricity, Ghassan al-Zamil, said that the current weather conditions in Syria, the lower consumption of electricity, and the measures that were carried out — such as some maintenance operations– have led to an increase in the amount of electricity. Other measures need time for the citizen to feel a greater change.

However, the minister warned that next winter might be difficult. “Quantities of electricity will be pumped in the winter. It will be hard to witness a warm winter this year in Syria, especially with the large shortage of gas and fuel,” he said. He explained that “the quantities of fuel available are a normal strategic stock and we need larger quantities. Coordination with the Ministry of Oil is taking place regarding this issue.”

“There are projects with several companies that will be signed this week, which will increase the amount of electricity in the country. Quantities of electricity will be pumped next year, and there will be a significant improvement in 2022. However, in 2023 our electricity production will return to the way it was before 2011,” he said.

