Opposition Build Follow Up Team on Interpol Decision to Readmit Regime

The President of the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) issued a decision to form a committee to follow up on the recent decision by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to lift the restrictions it previously imposed on the Assad regime.

The committee will be tasked with communicating with Interpol and following up on this dangerous move and assessing its consequences. It will also submit weekly reports to the SOC’s President on the latest developments in this issue.

The committee comprises members of the Syrian Opposition Coalition’s political committee Nazir al-Hakim and Abdelbaset Abdullatif, Minister of Interior in the Syrian Interim Government Muhyiddin al-Harmoush, and Colonel Muhammad Andani who was head of the Interpol office in Syria when he defected from the Assad regime.

The decision of the SOC’s President came in response to the announcement by Interpol that it was reopening its office in Syria. The Interpol decision caused an international outcry as Syria is ruled by one of the world’s most notorious criminals, chief among them is Bashar al-Assad and heads of security services who killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians and used prohibited weapons against civilians, including chemical weapons. They deserve to be on Interpol’s wanted lists rather than be readmitted to the international organization.

