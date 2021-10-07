Third Tanker Carrying Iranian Fuel to Lebanon Reaches Syria

A third tanker carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon has reached Syria, Asharq al-Awsat writes.

A third tanker carrying Iranian fuel for distribution in Lebanon has reached the Syrian port city of Baniyas, TankerTrackers.com reported on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement says the shipments it is importing should ease a crippling energy crisis in Lebanon, reported Reuters.

Read Also: New Iranian Fuel Convoy Enters Lebanon via Syria

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said last month the Iranian fuel shipments constitute a breach of Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Both Syria and Iran are under U.S. sanctions.

The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.