Shoukry: Egypt will Help Syria Regain its Position Within the Framework of Arab National Security

Egyptian Foreign Minister claimed his country would actively help Syria regain its "position within the framework of Arab national security," according to al-Sourai Net.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Egypt would be “active” in helping Syria regain its “position within the framework of Arab national security.”

This development took place during an interview on Friday, on the satellite channel MBC Egypt. Shoukry commented on his meeting with the foreign minister of the regime, Faisal Al-Mekdad, during the United Nations General Assembly meetings last September.

Shoukry said that his meeting with Mekdad reflects Egypt’s “interest in the Syrian people.” He then stated that the situation in Syria has become stable and that it is important to find a way out of the Syrian crisis.

Read Also: MPs: Egypt Syria Meetings Brought Things Back to Normal

“The meeting was governed by acceptance and openness, and the dialogue has been frank and has a lot of common interests between both nations. Egypt should be active in helping Syria get out of this crisis and restore its position within the framework of Arab national security,” he said.

Earlier, the al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper quoted Egyptian confidential diplomatic sources saying that the meeting between Mekdad and Shoukry in New York, was preceded by contacts between Cairo and the regime for days. These discussions aim to highlight the importance of holding the meeting on American land, and the possibility of making progress in convincing Arab countries to take the step and restore the regime’s position within the Arab league.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.