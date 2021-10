President Bashar al-Assad held on Sunday a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II to discuss bilateral relations and boosting joint cooperation, SANA writes.

President Bashar al-Assad held on Sunday a phone call with Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Bilateral relations and boosting joint cooperation for the benefit of the two brotherly countries and peoples were discussed during the phone call.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.