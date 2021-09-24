Talks Between Syria and the Emirates on Water and Energy Cooperation

The Syrian Minister of Water Resources discussed with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates ways to enhance joint cooperation in water and energy, according to The Syria Times.

The Minister of Water Resources, Dr. Tammam Raad, discussed with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates Suhail al-Mazrouei ways to enhance joint cooperation between Syria and the UAE in various fields, especially water and energy.

During a meeting between the two sides on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Trade Center in Dubai on the sidelines of the meetings of the 5th Arab Water Forum, Raad stressed that the Syrian government, despite the unjust war, unilateral coercive measures, and the systematic sabotage of infrastructure by terrorist organizations, still supports irrigation projects and provides water for irrigating agricultural crops for free. It also sustains the construction of dams and irrigation networks and supervises and fully supports the drinking water sector.

Minister Raad expressed Syria’s desire to enhance and activate cooperation with the United Arab Emirates.

Read Also: Jordanian Senator: The Stability of our Dear Neighbor is to our Interest

For his part, Mazrouei noted that the UAE believes in joint Arab action, especially in the water sector, and that it welcomes transferring the Emirati experience in the field of privatizing vital sectors, exchanging experiences, and providing support for investment projects in Syria.

Mazrouei stressed that Syria is one of the most beautiful countries in the world and an important tourist destination for many, expressing the readiness of the Emirates to contribute to the reconstruction with the aim of promoting development in Syria and returning the situation to what it was before the crisis.

The two sides agreed to continue communication and enhance prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.