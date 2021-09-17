Syria, Russia to Enhance Cooperation in Higher Education

The minister of Education and the vice-president of the Novosibirsk province discussed increased cooperation between Syria and Russia on higher education and research, according to SANA.

Talks were held on Wednesday at the Higher Education and Scientific Research Ministry, headed by Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Bassam Ibrahim, and the First Vice-President of the Russian Novosibirsk Province, Yuri Petukhov, concentrating on means of enhancing and developing scientific cooperation.

The two sides affirmed the need for increased cooperation in the domain of scientific research, activating agreements between Syrian and Russian universities, enhancing permanent communication in this regard, and supporting the teaching of the Russian language in Syria, in addition to building capacities in medical, engineering and other sciences.

Read Also: What Does the Summit Between Assad and Putin Involve?

Minister Ibrahim hailed the distinguished relations between Syria and Russia at all levels, expressing hope that more scientific cooperation agreements would be signed with Russian universities.

For his part, Petukhov showed readiness to accept Syrian students who have the will to study in Russia and offer all forms of support to find the infrastructure for new technologies.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.