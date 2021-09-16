Syria Calls on Human Rights Council to End Practices of Turkish Regime

Syria’s representative to the UN called on the Human Rights Council to end practices of the Turkish regime which uses water to achieve political gains, according to SANA.

Syria’s permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Ambassador Hussam al-Din Ala, called on the Human Rights Council and the high commissioner to end the practices of the Turkish regime which uses water as a weapon and collective punishment as part of aggression on Syria.

Ala, in a briefing to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights at the 48th session of HR Council, said that the Turkish regime’s acts that mount to the crime against humanity level subjugate millions of Syrians to catastrophic humanitarian conditions threatening their basic rights in health services, food, water, electricity, and development.

Read Also: Syria Denies Talks with Turkish Regime on Terrorism

Ambassador Ala added that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, special attention must be paid to the economic, social, and cultural rights, particularly the right to development and the challenges related to the escalation of racism and racial discrimination and the negative repercussions of unilateral coercive measures on human rights.

“Syria calls on the High Commissioner to give more attention to the violations and arbitrary practices committed by the Israeli occupation entity against Syrians in the occupied Golan,” Ala said.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.