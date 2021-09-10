Syrian Pavilion at Expo Dubai 2020 Prepares to Receive Visitors from all Around the World

Syria prepares to participate in the Dubai Expo 2020, where it intends to display its rich history and current business opportunities, according to SANA.

The Syrian pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai prepares to welcome its visitors and provide a comprehensive vision on Syria’s history, culture, arts, and economy, through which focus will be mainly on presenting Syria as an active and influential factor in the world’s history, culture, arts, and economy.

Syria’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, which will last six months from October 1st, 2021 until March 31st, 2022, comes under the slogan “Together.. The future is ours” and aims at building bridges of fruitful cooperation with the participating and visiting bodies to this important world event.

The Syrian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Commissioner-General of the Syrian Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai, Dr. Ghassan Abbas indicated the importance of Dubai’s hosting the first-ever Expo to be held in the region, noting that Syria’s participation in the exhibition constitutes an opportunity to enhance its presence on the international arena through communication with visitors from all around the world during the period of the exhibition.

The pavilion will also shed light on the significant economic opportunities that Expo 2020 Dubai offers for Syrian companies and businessmen, as part of the pavilion will be allocated to be a center for business to host figures and institutions that play an effective role in the Syrian economy.

Read Also: Syrian Airlines to Resume Flights to Abu Dhabi Next Wednesday

Director of Syrian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Eng. Khaled al-Chamaa stressed that Syria’s participation at the Expo provides an important opportunity for the public and private sector in Syria to communicate with the international business community and explores opportunities for cooperation and investment.

Visitors will learn about Syria’s most important historical contributions to human civilization and will be able to see a replica of the Ugarit alphabet, considered the first alphabet in history and dating back to approximately 1400 BC.

They will also learn about the oldest musical notes discovered in the world, written in Ugarit about 3,500 years ago.

The pavilion will also focus on developing the first agricultural societies in Syria dated back to 15,00 B.C.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.