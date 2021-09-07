Assad Receives an Expanded Delegation of Lebanese Druze Dignitaries

President Bashar al-Assad received a Lebanese delegation of Druze dignitaries headed by Lebanese Democratic Party Chairman Talal Arslan, according to al-Watan.

President Bashar al-Assad received a Lebanese delegation headed by Lebanese Democratic Party Chairman Talal Arslan. The delegation that visited president Assad included clerics, leaders of the Lebanese Druze community, political and party figures, and Lebanese economic and social figures.

Assad said that the delegation’s members and leaders represent the true face of Lebanon. They express views held by most Lebanese, who believe in the necessity and importance of the Syria relationship. According to Assad, these Lebanese were loyal to Syria and stood with it during the years of war. He continued that relations between the two countries should not be affected by changing circumstances; instead, the two countries must work to strengthen that bond. Assad stressed that Syria will remain with the Lebanese people and support it in various respects.

President Assad pointed out that leaders who have a correct and clear vision can achieve their objectives and stability through a responsive relationship with their people. This approach can protect communities from challenges at different times, in light of attempts to dismantle social and nation-based structures in the region. Assad stressed that the battle that the leaders must fight is the battle to protect communities’ minds from what aggressors aim to do, which is to isolate and abandon community identities.

In his speech, Arslan stressed that Syria has given the whole world a lesson in not being subjected to global colonial arrogance and aggression. He argued that the suffering of the Lebanese and Syrian people is the work of a new shape of colonialism, which aims to diminish the rights of people and the dignity of nations. Arslan stressed that all those who are hostile to Syria are also hostile to both Lebanon and civilized Arabism. He added that divisions between Lebanon and Syria should not be accepted, because it constitutes a challenge to Lebanon’s core, as well as a conspiracy against Syria.

Note from the Observer: Talal Arslan has always been close to Assad and his regime because of its rivalry with the historic Lebanese Druze leader Walid Jumblatt.

