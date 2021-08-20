The Director of a Hospital Warns of a Fourth Coronavirus Wave in Syria

The General Director of al-Mouwasat University Hospital warned of an imminent fourth wave of coronavirus cases in Syria, according to SANA.

The General Director of al-Mouwasat University Hospital, Dr. Isam Zakariya al-Amin, said that the number of suspected coronavirus cases admitted in the hospital, in addition to infected cases rose by 20% in comparison with last June and July, which witnessed a remarkable decline in the viral curve. He warned of an imminent fourth wave of coronavirus in Syria if citizens don’t adhere to sanitary protocols and take the vaccine.

Amin added in a statement to SANA that there are 22 confirmed cases in the isolation rooms and Intensive Care units (ICU) in the hospital and the virus epidemiological curve is being observed on an hourly basis to take all the necessary preparations needed for any emergency.

He added “we are not far from entering the fourth wave of coronavirus in Syria,” calling on citizens to take precautions and adhere to the preventive measures as “we shouldn’t ignore the situation and we should take the vaccine that prevents extreme and critical cases.”

Dr. Amin said that the vaccines which were adopted by World Health Organization cover all the variants including the Delta one.

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that 75 new coronavirus cases were recorded in Syria, adding that 19 other cases recovered while 5 passed away.

In a statement, the Ministry said that the total number of coronavirus cases reported in Syria has reached up to 26,554 till now, of which 22,202 have recovered, while 1,947 have passed away.

