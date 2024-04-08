President al-Assad Lauds Religious Institutions for Strengthening National Unity and Stability

On Monday, President Bashar al-Assad highlighted the critical role that religious organizations play in reinforcing the cohesion and stability of both the community and the nation, emphasizing their diligent adherence to genuine religious practices.

In a meeting with several Islamic scholars, President al-Assad noted the cumulative efforts of these scholars over recent years, which have now begun to yield tangible benefits across the Syrian societal spectrum. These benefits are evidenced by a heightened level of intellectual, knowledge-based, and religious sophistication among the populace, reflecting and enhancing the maturation of Syria’s religious institutions.

Furthermore, President al-Assad underscored the importance of the Syrian religious community’s dedication to an accurate interpretation of the Holy Qur’an and the teachings of the noble Prophet. He pointed out that this commitment has been instrumental in educating the populace about Islam as it was originally revealed by God. According to him, there is only one true Islam, devoid of moderate or extremist labels, with extremism solely characterizing those who have strayed from its path.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.