Turkey Condemns Opening of AANES Office in Switzerland

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swiss Chargé d’Affaires in Turkey to protest against the opening of an AANES Office in Switzerland, according to North Press.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Swiss Chargé d’Affaires in Turkey against the backdrop of the opening of an office representing the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) in Geneva, Switzerland.

On Monday, the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) opened an office in the city of Geneva in Switzerland to improve its relations with European countries.

The office released a statement in Geneva which explained that “it is necessary to open offices of the AANES in the countries that have an impact on the Syrian issue; including Germany, France, Sweden, and the Benelux Union.”

Read Also: Syria’s AANES Opens Office in Switzerland

“Against the background of the opening of the office of the AANES in Geneva, the Chargé d’Affairs of Switzerland in Turkey was summoned to our ministry; a complaint was lodged with him as well as a request for clarification of the matter,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Previously, Turkey opposed the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria opening its offices in different countries in the world.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.