A convoy of 80 U.S. tankers carrying oil from Syria has left for Iraq via the al-Walid crossing, according to SANA.

A convoy of U.S. occupation tankers carrying stolen oil has left the Syrian territory heading for Iraq via the al-Walid illegitimate crossing.

Local sources from the Rmelan area told SANA reporter that 80 of the U.S. occupation oil vehicles that include tankers loaded with oil, trailers, and refrigerated tankers, accompanied by armored vehicles headed for Iraq via the al-Walid illegitimate border crossing.

Similarly, last Thursday, a convoy of U.S. occupation vehicles that consists of 25 tankers loaded with stolen oil left the Syrian al-Jazeera heading for Iraq through the al-Walid illegitimate crossing.

