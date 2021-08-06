Meeting Between Syrian Opposition and Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey

On Wednesday, a delegation from the Syrian opposition held a meeting with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkey, Sadat Unal, in Ankara, according to Nedaa Post.

A confidential source told the Nedaa Post website that the Syrian opposition delegation participating in the meeting in Turkey included the head of the Syrian coalition Salem al-Meslet, the head of the interim government Abdul Rahman Mustafa, and the head of the Negotiations Committee Anas al-Abda. During the meeting, they discussed the course of the political process in Syria, and the issue of the Constitutional Committee, and the field developments in Idleb and Daraa.

The meeting was held hours after the arrival of the Russian president’s special envoy to Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, to the Turkish capital, Ankara. He held talks with Turkish officials regarding the Syrian file.

Laverntiev met with Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin. Lavrentiev stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire agreement in Idleb and not allowing any “provocative attacks to damage the stability resulting from the agreement.”

According to a statement issued by Kalin’s office, the two sides stressed the need to activate the political process more effectively and speed up the work of the Constitutional Committee, to bring peace and stability to Syria.”

Laverntiev also met with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sadat Unal. They the latest field developments in Syria, the Constitutional Committee, and the issue of the refugees’ return to their country.

Laverntiev had previously expected that the new round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks would be held in August or next September. He added that the UN envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, had been invited to work on this issue and that the guarantor states supported that.

On July 13, Russia’s TASS news agency quoted a Turkish diplomatic source as saying that during the last round of the Astana talks, Ankara expressed its hope that the sixth round of the Constitutional Committee would be held as soon as possible, to push the political process in Syria forward.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.