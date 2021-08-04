Mission From Syria and Russia to Rehabilitate Syrian Archeological Ruins

A group of experts from Syria and Russia will conduct a joint mission to rehabilitate archeological ruins in Syria damaged by the war, SANA writes.

The Deputy Director of History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute (IHMC RAS) Natalya Solovyova said that experts from the institute will participate in the joint mission from Syria and Russia to rehabilitate the archeological ruins in Syria, especially those damaged by terrorism.

Solovyova, in a statement to the TASS News Agency, said that preparations for the mission, third of its kind, are currently underway. Experts and scientists from Syria and Russia will rehabilitate the ruins in several sites. Digital databases, including 3D models of these ruins, will also be collected.

Solovyova noted that international missions organized by the Institute in 2021 with Syrian colleagues allowed for the rehabilitation of the first churches in Syria, adding that the experts have already examined churches dating back to the medieval eras in the Deir al-Salib village, north of Hama and the Qasr ibn Wardan Church.

Solovyova indicated that the mission found three old churches which have been sabotaged, adding that the mission’s work is to prepare the necessary documents to rehabilitate the damaged archaeological sites.

The History and Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences Institute, whose headquarters in Saint Petersburg, is one of the leading Russian organizations in the field of using digital technologies to preserve archaeological heritage.

It also created the most accurate 3D digital model of the ancient city of Palmyra, which has been delivered to the Directorate General of Antiquities and Museums in Syria and UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to organize further works of restoration.

