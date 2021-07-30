Syria Denounces Turkish Intervention in Domestic Affairs of Tunisia

Syria has denounced the Turkish intervention in the domestic affairs of Tunisia, after president Saied suspended parliament, according to SANA.

Syria has strongly denounced on Wednesday the Turkish regime’s intervention in the domestic affairs of Tunisia, stressing that the Turkish policy can only support the extremist Brotherhood organization, which seeks to destroy countries, fragment their national unity, and impose its abnormal agendas and policies on other countries and peoples.

In a statement, a source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said: “While Syria affirms its respect for the sovereignty and independence of states and non-intervention in their affairs, it has followed the blatant Turkish intervention in Tunisia, and it strongly denounces these acts.

The source went on to say: “While Syria stresses the right of peoples of self-determination, it asserts its respect for the measures recently taken by Tunisia within the framework of the constitution and it is certain that the legitimate Tunisian state and the people of Tunisia are able to move towards a future decided by the Tunisians themselves without intervention from any rogue terrorist regimes.”

Remarks by the Syrian Observer: The president of Tunisia Kais Saied has recently announced the suspension of his country’s parliament and government, thus taking control of the executive. This comes after months of political turmoil and deadlock that opposed Saied to Rachid Ghanouchi, the Speaker of parliament and leader of the Ennahda party, affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood. While some countries like Turkey denounced the move, others like the UAE welcomed it and expressed full support to Kais Saeid.

