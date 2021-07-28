Syria, Jordan Discuss Facilitating Transit

Syria and Jordan agreed during a phone call between their internal ministers to bolster transit of trade and people, SANA writes.

Minister of Interior of Syria in the caretaker government, Major General Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun discussed in a phone call on Tuesday with his counterpart in Jordan, Mazen al-Faraya, cooperation and coordination between the two ministries, especially on the transit between the two countries. Syria and Jordan agreed during the phone call on joint coordination for facilitating the transit of trade and people through trucks and buses of the passenger between the two countries.

