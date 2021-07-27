Ebrahim Raisi to Meet Bashar al-Assad in Syria on First Foreign Visit

Syria will be the first foreign country that Ibrahim Raisi, the Iranian president-elect, will visit on an official trip, according to Baladi News.

An Iranian source revealed that Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi will soon visit Syria to meet with Bashar al-Assad, in what would be his first foreign visit after taking office. The first visit to Syria is set to occur after Raisi takes office and swears the constitutional oath on August 5th.

The source — whom the newspaper described as an observer of developing relations between Syria and Iran — added that the president-elect always advocates for supporting Syria, describing the country as the vanguard of the “axis of resistance.” According to the source, Raisi does not prefer dialogue with the West at the expense of the axis of resistance.

Read Also: President Assad Congratulates Iranian President on Election Victory



On December 7th, Faisal Mekdad, the Syrian regime’s Foreign Minister, visited Tehran on his first official visit abroad. Mekdad visited after taking over the foreign affairs portfolio from his predecessor, Walid Muallem.

The fact that Mekdad made his first foreign visit to Tehran reflects Iran’s influence over the Syrian regime.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.