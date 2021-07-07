President Assad Congratulates Iranian President on Election Victory

The Syrian president has called his Iranian counterpart to congratulate him on his election victory, SANA reports.

President Bashar al-Assad on Monday made a telephone call with President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran, congratulating him on winning the presidential elections.

President Assad wished the president-elect success in the leadership of the Iranian Islamic Republic towards further progress and to continue Iran’s achievements in all domains.

During the telephone call, the two leaders affirmed keenness and determination to bolster bilateral relations in all fields, and to continue coordination and consultation regarding issues of mutual concern.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.