Only Few Hours of Electricity per Day in Damascus

Power cuts are getting longer and longer in Damascus as temperature rises, according to Sowt al-Asima.

Power cuts in the capital Damascus doubled for the third day in a row. The power cuts are a governmental measure, which coincided with rising temperatures. This decision occurred amid the inability of the population to use generators as an alternative power source.

On Thursday (June 24th), inhabitants from Damascus told Sowt al-Asima that the power cuts are lasting between five and six hours, followed by just an hour of electricity.

The new long power cuts began last Monday without official announcement or clarification by the Syrian regime. The regime’s Government had previously defined rationing of electricity at almost four hours of daily generated electricity, followed by two hours of power cuts.

Sources indicate that these long power cuts currently experienced by the capital are caused by a shortage of fuel, needed to operate power plants.

Damage

Furthermore, sources said that the power cuts have damaged businesses, commercial activities, and money transfer companies, among others. One restaurant owner pointed to the “huge” damage he incurred due to the power cuts. He also noted that the use of generators is not possible because of the lack of diesel and gasoline needed to operate them.

The government’s measure harmed various districts of the capital. In fact, several inhabitants of these areas told Sowt al-Asima that quantities of food and supplies stored in refrigerators were damaged. On Wednesday, according to official weather forecasts, temperatures in Damascus reached 37 degrees Celsius.

In a related context, on Wednesday, official media announced the visit of a ministerial delegation from the regime’s government to Jordan. This visit aims to discuss means of cooperation to find solutions regarding the issues of electricity and petroleum.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.