Autonomous Administration and PYD Demand Release of Diplomats

Representatives from the AANES and the PYD are calling on the Iraqi Kurdistan to release their diplomats, according to al-Etihad Press.

On Tuesday evening, representatives of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (Autonomous Administration) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq demanded the release of their diplomats, who were arrested at the Erbil International Airport one week ago.

The demands were made in a statement read during a joint press conference held on Tuesday, in Sulaymaniyah.

According to the statement, security authorities at Erbil International Airport arrested Jihad Hassan, the Autonomous Administration representative to Kurdistan, and PYD members, Mustafa Khalil and Mustafa Aziz.

The two representatives demanded the release of the detainees as soon as possible. They also called on the government, the parliament, and political parties to take a stand against these acts.

“On their way to the airport to receive guests from abroad, Autonomous Administration representatives were arrested, without any explanation about the reason for their arrest, or their fate,” they said.

