University Heart Surgery Center in Damascus Dedicated to Coronavirus Patients

The University Heart Surgery Center in Damascus will become a coronavirus center, writes SANA.

The governmental team concerned in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, chaired by Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, decided to dedicate the University Heart Surgery Center in Damascus to become a center for receiving coronavirus patients, while the heart patients are to be received in the al-Assad University Hospital and the Martyr Bassel al-Assad Heart Hospital in Damascus.

The governmental team tasked the Electricity Ministry to secure the constant power supply for generating oxygen stations in the al-Hama area in Damascus countryside to meet the needs of the al-Mouwasat Hospital and the University Heart Surgery Center.

It also asked the Information Ministry to intensify awareness campaigns on the dangers of the virus along with infection and preventive measures. In addition, it has asked to emphasize the role of citizens’ awareness and their effective contribution besides the governmental efforts exerted to reduce the negative impacts of the virus spread.

On a relevant note, the School Health Department at the Education Ministry announced that 110 confirmed cases of coronavirus were registered in schools in all provinces during the last week. The infections are treated at home and do not require hospitalization.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.