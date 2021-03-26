Syrian Refugees Killed, Wounded in Syria’s Al-Hol Camp

Four murders have been reported this week by the Internal Security Forces in the al-Hol camp of northwestern Syria, reports North Press.

On Thursday, a Syrian internally displaced person (IDP) was shot in the head and his brother was wounded by unknown individuals in the al-Hol camp, northeast Syria.

On Thursday at dawn, Internal Security Forces (Asayish) found the body of a Syrian IDP who was killed by unknown individuals.

Syrian IDP Jalal Abdulrazaq al-Thalej sustained several gunshots to the head in the sixth sector of the camp, a security source from the camp told North Press.

“He was killed while in an education center of a civil society association and organization in the camp,” the source added.

His brother Talal al-Thalej was wounded, according to the source.

This is the fourth murder in the camp this week. On Tuesday, the Asayish found the body of an Iraqi refugee.

On Monday, Asayish found another body of an Iraqi refugee.

On Saturday, Asayish in the camp found the body of an Iraqi refugee. It is worth mentioning that perpetrators have not been identified.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.