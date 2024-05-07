Escalating Bread, Electricity, and Fuel Crises in SDF-Controlled Areas: The Latter Justifies

The dire living conditions and soaring prices in eastern Deir-ez-Zor have reached critical levels, exacerbated by apparent deliberate cuts in essential services, including healthcare, education, and public utilities, coupled with hikes in energy costs. These measures appear to be part of a retaliatory strategy by the Autonomous Administration, the civilian arm of the SDF.

Residents of the governorates are voicing grievances, particularly regarding the exorbitant pricing of bread by local bakeries and distributors, surpassing the approved rates by 50% in affected areas.

Reports indicate that despite an official decision by the Autonomous Administration setting the price of a bread bundle at 1,000 Syrian pounds, bread vendors are selling it for 1,500 Syrian pounds, causing frustration among the populace.

Numerous complaints have been lodged by villagers to relevant supply offices, yet no tangible solutions have emerged. Recently, residents of Busaira raised concerns over the substandard quality and inflated prices of bread produced by the “Caesar” (Qaisar) bakery in the city.

In addition to bread woes, inhabitants grapple with frequent electricity outages, attributed to purported infrastructure sabotage by Autonomous Administration officials. Hussein al-Mazhar, an energy official in the eastern region of Deir-ez-Zor, highlights the extensive damage inflicted upon the electricity infrastructure during the protracted conflict, compounded by ongoing acts of sabotage and theft.

The SDF’s past actions, including cutting off electricity, internet, and water supplies, as punitive measures following clashes with tribal factions since August 2023, have only deepened the humanitarian crisis. The reliance on well water, hampered by fuel and electricity shortages, exacerbates the suffering of the local population.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.