Syrian Ports Closed Due To Prevailing Weather Conditions

Syria’s ports have been closed after high wind speeds and bad weather, reports SANA.

The Transport Ministry said on Wednesday that all Syrian ports in Lattakia and Tartous were closed starting from 1:00 p.m. till further notice due to the prevailing weather conditions.

Engineer Hani Shariqi, who is charged with the management of the General Directorate of Ports, told SANA in a statement, that the ports of Tartous and Lattakia, in addition to the fishing and picnic ports, were closed due to the wind speed, which is currently reached about 80 km/h.

Shariqi pointed out that ships and boats were asked to take precautions and safety measures followed in such cases to avoid any accidents.

According to the Directorate General of Meteorology Department, the country is affected by low air pressure in all layers of the atmosphere, and the winds are southwesterly of moderate speed, with gusts exceeding 80 km/h, and the sea waves will be medium to high in amplitude.

