SDF Calls for Solution To ISIS Detainee Issue in Syria’s Northeast

The SDF has called on the international community to help solve the issue of ISIS detainees in their regions, writes North Press.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) called regional and international powers to take responsibility for Islamic State (ISIS) detainees and their families by providing support to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) in the security, political, economic, and reconstruction fields.

This came in a statement released on Tuesday by the SDF on the second anniversary of the expulsion of ISIS from its final stronghold in Baghouz, east of Deir-ez-Zor.

“SDF, with the support of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, expelled ISIS militants from Baghouz in 2019, and have been working to secure and stabilize the area against any possible return of ISIS’ rule,” according to the statement.

The risk of ISIS is still there and shown in the personalities of thousands of detainees, in addition to ISIS families and members in the al-Hol and Roj camps, the SDF said.

“Victory over ISIS had lasted for seven years, starting from the Kobani resistance, to Manbij, Tabqa, and Raqqa, and finally crowned with the liberation of Baghouz,” the statement added.

“Terrorists’ activities increased, targeting the area in conjunction with the Turkish occupation of Sere Kaniye and Tel Abyad,” the statement pointed out.

The statement mentioned that the SDF had been pursuing ISIS remnants in the area since liberating Baghouz two years ago.

