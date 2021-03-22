‘The Great Pursuit’ Documentary on Militants Who Fled Syria To Settle in Europe

A new documentary charting ISIS members who have settled in Europe as refugees has made a splash in French media, writes Zaman Al-Wasl.

“War Criminals: The Great Pursuit” is a documentary film by Syrian journalist Daham al-Asaad that follows a number of Islamic State (ISIS) war criminals who, since the fall of the organization, have fled Syria to settle in Europe as refugees.

The documentary, which was broadcast on the French channel M6, has garnered within the first hour of its release a million and a half views, trending on French Twitter.

The film, funded by French TV and the French Film Foundation, relies on the testimony of a number of Syrian activists, including Ahmed Ramadan, who after losing both his father and brother to ISIS in 2014, established a network of 30 journalists and investigators from Istanbul, regularly publishing the results of their investigations on “Euphrates Post.”

Asaad told Zaman Al-Wasl that his new film is an investigation seeking to provide evidence that the fleeing members were in fact affiliated with ISIS or other organizations. This was, according to him, a difficult task, which was basically similar to police work from gathering evidence and witnesses to researching the background of each of the suspects.

The documentary was filmed in several regions in Syria, Iraq, Turkey, Greece, Germany, and France, taking up to two years of work between research, investigation, and filming, which was made even more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic, the security concerns, and difficulty to access certain places to shoot, explained Asaad.

The film focused on how Syrian activists collect documents and information about the fleeing war criminals, in addition to relying on an investigation by the film team through communicating with French courts and security.

The film followed several stories, including a video of ISIS members beheading and desecrating the corpse of a person. One of the identified fighters, who was responsible for ISIS communication between Mosul, Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor, left Syria in 2015 applying for asylum in Europe then returning to ISIS with his German asylum passport. The team collected testimonies from his family and people from his region.

The journalist revealed that his film also focuses on people of French nationality who are affiliated with ISIS and live in Rouge and al-Hol camps, and who were left there without accountability or trial, with French authorities refusing to bring them into the country despite holding French citizenship.

Around 200 members of ISIS are French, out of the 700 who joined the organization, many of whom disappeared or were killed among them children born in Syria to French fathers.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.