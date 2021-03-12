Children Return To Their Classrooms in Eastern Ghouta After Rehabilitating 77 Schools

Over half of schools in eastern Ghouta have reopened thanks to efforts by the local society, international organizations, and the Ministry of Education, writes SANA.

Children returned to their classrooms in eastern Ghouta after rehabilitating 77 schools, a return that terrorists have attempted to hinder for years.

Crimes committed by terrorists in the towns before they were liberated by the Syrian Arab Army didn’t prevent the teachers from bringing in the books of the Education Ministry and teaching the ministry’s curricula despite the dangers they had faced.

The main difficulties facing the teachers is the students’ dropout and displacement rates due to terrorism, which led to an educational loss for students. However, educational cadres are trying to compensate for it in many ways, including through a “class B curriculum.”

Seventy-seven schools out of 130 in eastern Ghouta were reopened in cooperation between the local society, international organizations, and the Ministry of Education, with the aim of continuing the educational process there.

