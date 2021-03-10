Liwa Fatemiyoun Reorganizes in Al-Bukamal

An Iran-affiliated group of Afghani mercenaries has shaken up its positions in eastern Syria, according to Baladi News.

The Afghan Liwa Fatemiyoun militia, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, made several changes to its positions in the city of Al Bukamal, east of Deir-ez-Zor, and issued a set of decisions on the orders of Hajj Askar, the militia’s security official in Al Bukamal.

The amendments and new decisions included opening some neighborhoods in Al Bukamal and allowing civilians to return to them. Liwa Fatemiyoun had previously established closed security bases for themselves and their members as well as warehouses for their weapons.

The opposition website added that the militia allowed the return of some residents to the outskirts of the al-Jamiyat and al-Maari Street neighborhoods, as well as removed one of its checkpoints and evacuated some headquarters within the security square, while keeping the schools of al-Maari and al-Sharia under their control.

According to the same source, the militia moved five headquarters to the al-Katef and al-Sukkariyah neighborhoods, where they control canteens, homes, and orchards on the shore of the Euphrates River.

Liwa Fatemiyoun established headquarters for one of its security squares and an observation point on the bank of the Euphrates River, in addition to warehouses for weapons and ammunition coming from Iraq through illegal crossings supervised by the Hezbollah militia.

Liwa Fatemiyoun is a military brigade, made up mostly of Shiite mercenaries from Afghanistan.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.