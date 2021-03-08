Makhlouf, Musharrafieh Discuss Solutions to Refugee Return Problem

The Syrian Environment Minister and the Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs support the need for greater cooperation to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees, reports Al-Watan.

Local Administration and Environment Minister, Hussein Makhlouf, discussed with Lebanese Minister of Social Affairs and Tourism, Ramzi Musharrafieh, ways to enhance cooperation for the safe and easy return of all Syrian refugees to their homeland.

In a statement to reporters, Makhlouf explained that the visit constitutes a continuation of the cooperation between Syria and Lebanon to address the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and secure their voluntary return to their country while providing them with all facilities — such as transportation, decent places to live, and access to lost documents.

Makhlouf pointed out that the past period witnessed a systematic return of refugees, despite the difficult conditions due to the coronavirus and the unilateral coercive measures imposed by countries supporting terrorism to prevent the return of Syrians to their country. This has negatively affected the treatment of this issue and complicated putting an end to the suffering of thousands.

For his part, Musharrafieh indicated that the bilateral visits will continue until the return of Syrian refugees is secured, especially in light of the difficult economic conditions in Lebanon. The return of security and stability to many Syrian lands and the facilities that the Syrian state has been providing has encouraged many refugees to return to their homeland.

