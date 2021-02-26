Health Minister: COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Given To Most Vulnerable Health Cadres as of Next Week

Frontline health workers will begin to receive COVID-19 vaccinations next week, writes SANA.

Health Minister Dr. Hassan al-Ghobash, announced on Thursday that the Ministry of Health will start giving coronavirus vaccines to frontline health workers who are treating patients infected with the virus as of next week in different provinces.

In a press conference, Ghobash said that after the ministry received a quantity of the vaccine “from a friendly country” and upon directives of President Bashar al-Assad, the vaccination of health workers will start.

Ghobash said that the aim of starting the vaccination of health workers is to protect them from getting infected, so that they can continue to provide the necessary health care in the best possible way within the available capabilities.

Minister Ghobash stated that the vaccination will first be given to the most vulnerable group, who are the workers at the isolation centers, with a priority for the older age group and the nature of their work.

The Minister asserted that the target groups which will be vaccinated were chosen based on international standards and in accordance with the recommendations of the Global Vaccine Group. He added that in the next stage, citizens over the age of 55 and those who have chronic diseases will be vaccinated voluntarily.

Dr. Ghobash pointed out that the Ministry has formed specialized committees with the aim of discussing the local epidemiological reality, determining priorities for facing the repercussions of the pandemic, reviewing information related to the developments of the vaccine in cooperation with the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and planning the roll out of the vaccine.

