YPJ Thanks Clinton for the Kurdish Drama Series

The SDF’s all-female YPJ has publicly thanked Hillary Clinton for her interest in making a film about fighters’ experiences, writes North Press.

The Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), an all-female force which is part of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), sent a thank-you note to the former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea for their proposal to produce a drama series “The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice.”

Nesrin Abdullah, YPJ Commander-in-Chief started the message by expressing the gratitude and appreciation of the YPJ fighters to HiddenLight Productions for its idea to produce the TV series.

“Many tried to write or document stories like that of our struggle in Syria, but few succeeded in excluding a personal perspective and did not reflect the reality for promotional or commercial purposes,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah expressed hope that the “production will reflect the realities on the ground and shed light on our endeavors to bring about a better place for women in the region.”

“We would also be more than happy to provide any possible assistance needed to make such a production happen,” she added.

Abdullah pointed out that this project is a “testament for history to be made and told by women.”

“We, the free women of Syria, are making history here; we are fighting on the ground to protect our existence and our rights; and you, in the free world, are documenting this historical event and conveying the reality of the fight for freedom, justice, humanity, and women right to the world,” Abdullah concluded.

On February 16, Gayle Tzemach Lemmon issued her book “The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice” about the role of the YPJ fighters against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

The book was published by Penguin Random House, a publishing company in New York which is known for publishing valuable books.

The 254-page book is separated into ten parts, which include details about YPJ fighters’ experiences alongside photos of main personalities.

The former US Secretary of State’s HiddenLight Productions family-run company declared that it granted the right to make a drama series based on the book.

Clinton said that she chose the book, “because it imitates the reality of women, who fought next to men in battlefields defending their lands against extremist groups,” according to the BBC.

This article was edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.