Washington Claims Air Strikes in Northern and Central Syria

The United States recently announced the killing of 37 senior leaders from factions on its “terrorist lists,” specifically targeting ISIS and Hurras al-Din in northwestern Syria.

On September 29, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that two strikes in Syria resulted in the deaths of these individuals, including notable leaders from both organizations. This operation is part of the US’s ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist activities that threaten civilians and military personnel.

The first strike occurred on September 24 and resulted in the death of nine members, including Marwan Bassam Abdul Raouf, a senior commander of Hurras al-Din overseeing military operations. A subsequent airstrike on September 16 targeted an Islamic State training camp, killing at least 28 members, including four senior commanders.

CENTCOM indicated that these operations aim to impair the groups’ capabilities to execute attacks against US interests and its allies, with no reported civilian casualties from either strike. Additionally, on September 25, reports surfaced of a coalition airstrike on a position of the Ansar al-Islam group, resulting in the deaths of nine members. Ansar al-Islam operates independently within northwestern Syria and has a history of engaging in conflict with regime forces.

Founded in September 2001, Ansar al-Islam originally established itself in Iraq before relocating to Syria about a decade ago.

