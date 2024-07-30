The US Senate has blocked a bill aimed at preventing normalization with Damascus, despite support from several senators. The bill’s failure comes as multiple countries, including Italy, move to reestablish diplomatic ties with Syria.

Democratic Senator Ben Cardin played a key role in blocking the bill, which was part of a larger legislative package signed into law by President Joe Biden on April 30. The Biden administration’s objection to the bill’s inclusion, reportedly due to pressure from regional countries and international organizations, has raised questions about the US’s stance on Syria.

The blocked bill aimed to prevent normalization with Damascus, but its failure coincides with several significant developments. Italy’s recent appointment of an ambassador to Damascus marks a significant shift in European diplomacy. Additionally, there is growing international engagement with Syria, including efforts to readmit Syria to the Arab League. The stalled UN-led political processes also highlight the need for new approaches to the Syrian crisis.

This development underscores the complex geopolitical landscape surrounding Syria, with the US’s stance potentially influencing the trajectory of international relations with Damascus.

