U.S. State Department Sanctions 14 Syrian Officials for Enforced Disappearance

On Friday, the U.S. State Department announced visa restrictions targeting 14 Syrian officials in connection with enforced disappearances.

“These restrictions add to a list of 21 Syrian officials previously announced in March by Secretary of State Antony Blinken,” the department stated. It highlighted that over 96,000 men, women, and children have disappeared at the hands of the Syrian government, with enforced disappearances becoming a hallmark of the regime’s approach to dissidents.

This action is part of ongoing U.S. sanctions against Syria, which focus on key sectors of the Syrian economy and entities supporting the regime’s military operations.

