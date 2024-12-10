U.S. Issues Arrest Warrants for Syrian Officials Over Torture and Killing of American Aid Worker

In a groundbreaking move towards justice and accountability, U.S. federal authorities have issued arrest warrants for Jamil Hassan and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, key figures in the Assad regime, for their involvement in the arbitrary detention, torture, and execution of American citizen Layla Shweikani. The action has been lauded by the American Coalition for Syria (ACS), which described it as a critical step towards justice for the Shweikani family and countless victims of the Syrian regime’s brutal repression.

Layla Shweikani, a 26-year-old Syrian American, travelled to Eastern Ghouta in 2015 to provide humanitarian aid to civilians suffering under the regime’s siege. Her commitment to assisting displaced Syrians led to her arrest in 2016, alongside her fiancé, father, and members of her relief group. Despite her U.S. citizenship, Shweikani was subjected to horrific conditions in Syria’s notorious prisons, including Saydnaya, Adra, and Mazzeh. She endured months of torture, coerced confessions, and a sham trial lasting only 30 seconds before being executed on December 18, 2016.

Shweikani’s case highlights the Assad regime’s pattern of targeting aid workers and humanitarians, whom it views as threats for exposing the suffering inflicted by its policies. Her fate mirrors that of other U.S. citizens, such as Majd Kamalmaz, who were detained and disappeared in Syria’s vast network of torture facilities.

With the recent fall of the Assad regime, the plight of detainees in facilities like Saydnaya has gained renewed attention. Videos of survivors reuniting with their families have brought hope to some, but also a grim reminder of the atrocities committed. Over 130,000 people have been forcibly disappeared since Syria’s revolution began in 2011, many presumed dead in what survivors describe as “human slaughterhouses.”

Jamil Hassan, formerly head of the Air Force Intelligence Directorate, and Abdel Salam Mahmoud, who oversaw the Mazzeh prison torture center, were central figures in orchestrating this systematic abuse. The arrest warrants against them signal an intensified effort to hold perpetrators accountable. ACS has also called for broader international cooperation, urging the prosecution of figures like Ali Mamlouk and Jamil Hassan, who are already subject to French arrest warrants for the torture and killing of French citizens.

“The architects of Syria’s archipelago of dungeons must be brought to account,” ACS stated, emphasizing the importance of pursuing justice not only for Shweikani but for all victims of the Assad regime. The coalition expressed hope that this moment marks the beginning of a new era of accountability and freedom for Syria.

The American Coalition for Syria continues to advocate for a principled U.S. policy rooted in democratic reform, human rights, and justice for all Syrians.

