Two Against the Syrian Golan: Five Iraqi Attacks Against Occupied Territories Since Wednesday

The Israeli military announced on Wednesday morning that it had detected a drone entering the airspace of the occupied Syrian Golan.

On the same day, the Iraqi resistance claimed responsibility for targeting vital locations in the occupied Syrian Golan twice. They also stated that on Tuesday evening, they targeted another site in the region.

Additionally, the Iraqi resistance conducted two drone attacks on the settlement of Eilat (Um al-Rashrash) in occupied Palestine. They reported executing another attack on an unspecified location within the occupied territories and shared videos on Telegram showcasing the launch of drones toward these areas.

In their statements, the Iraqi resistance emphasized that these operations are a response to “Israeli aggressions” against occupied Palestine and Lebanon, asserting their commitment to escalating their activities.

Since December 31, 2023, the Iraqi resistance has been consistently targeting the occupied Golan and Palestine. This marks their first strike on these areas since the escalation began in October 2023, after previously focusing on US military bases.

Earlier, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported comments from two leaders associated with the coordination of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, stating that the Iraqi factions reject any new truce with the Americans and that decisions to escalate attacks on US bases are made independently by Iraqis. They noted that the resistance is adopting a strategy aimed at maintaining operational secrecy.

Sources cited by Al-Akhbar indicated that the Iraqi government is under pressure from Western countries to prevent attacks on US bases and the occupied territories. In the first week of October, the government issued statements asserting that its official stance is represented solely by its own declarations while reaffirming its rejection of Israeli policies.

