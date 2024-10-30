Turkey Asks Nusra to Stay Away from its Bases and Observation Points in the “De-escalation” Zone

Opposition sources close to the Turkish administration have reported that Ankara is increasing pressure on the terrorist organization Jabhat al-Nusra, now operating under the name Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham, to prevent a military operation targeting areas controlled by the Syrian Arab Army and nearby residential communities.

The “de-escalation” zone, which stretches from western Aleppo to northern Lattakia through eastern and southern Idlib and western Hama, has seen no change in control since the Russian-Turkish “Moscow Agreement” on March 5, 2020. This agreement aimed to open the Aleppo-Lattakia highway, known as the “M4,” following the Syrian Army’s capture of the Aleppo-Damascus highway, the “M5.”

Sources revealed to Al-Watan that as part of Ankara’s pressure on al-Nusra and allied terrorist organizations within the al-Fateh al-Mubin operations room, Turkish intelligence has directed officers overseeing illegal military bases and observation points—over 30 in the region—to keep al-Nusra and its allies at a distance from these bases.

This measure aims to prevent al-Nusra and “al-Fateh al-Mubin from establishing positions near Turkish military sites to shield them from artillery and missile strikes by the Syrian Arab Army and joint Syrian-Russian air forces.

Organizations have previously set up positions near Turkish observation points to evade attacks from the Syrian Army and Russian Air Force while continuing to violate ceasefires by targeting Syrian Army positions nearby.

Sources suggest that Ankara’s pressure on al-Nusra is to avert a potential military operation that could undermine agreements with Russia, jeopardizing Turkey’s standing in the region. Reports indicate that Turkey has threatened to close its southern borders with al-Nusra-controlled areas if the group proceeds with military actions. This includes shutting down the Bab al-Hawa crossing, vital for Idlib, and restricting medical support for wounded fighters.

Furthermore, Turkish intelligence has been observed visiting military bases near the contact lines, instructing personnel to distance themselves from any military actions initiated by al-Nusra against the Syrian Army, effectively withdrawing Ankara’s military and political support for terrorist organizations.

