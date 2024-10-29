Why is Damascus Promoting a Turkish Military Operation in Northern Syria?

Syrian media aligned with the government reported on Tuesday that Turkey is likely to conduct a limited ground operation in northeastern Syria, following an increase in Turkish airstrikes in the region after the attack on the defense industries company Tusas in Ankara. This anticipation arises amid Damascus’s silence regarding the recent escalation, leading to speculation about potential unspoken agreements between the two parties.

Why is Damascus silent?

While the Syrian government has remained silent on the five-day escalation of Turkish attacks in northern Syria, which resulted in 17 deaths and 65 injuries, state media have speculated about a potential limited Turkish military operation. This speculation has raised questions among analysts regarding possible exchanges between Russia and Turkey ahead of the Astana 22 talks concerning northwestern and northeastern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hopes for positive steps from Damascus to restore relations to their pre-2011 state. He reiterated his commitment to combating “terrorism at its source,” suggesting the possibility of an expanded military operation in northeastern Syria.

Abdel Halim Suleiman, an independent journalist in northern Syria, criticized the official media for not addressing the serious damage to national infrastructure in the region, which serves nearly six million Syrians. He emphasized that state media should focus on violations of national sovereignty rather than speculating about a Turkish operation, especially since such information is unverified.

The pro-government newspaper Al-Watan reported, citing sources, that Turkey might conduct a limited incursion supported by National Army factions near Ain Issa and Tal Tamr but would not advance toward Tal Rifaat or Manbij and Kobani.

Suleiman dismissed the likelihood of a Turkish military operation, stating that political dynamics do not support a widespread or even limited offensive. He noted that key players, particularly the U.S. and Russia, have not endorsed new military actions, instead urging de-escalation in the region.

A U.S. State Department official expressed concern about Turkish attacks in northern Syria, emphasizing that the U.S. opposes operations that could result in civilian casualties and hinder efforts against ISIS, which remains a significant threat.

Turkish escalation after Ankara attack

According to Ankara, the Turkish military’s extensive air and ground operations in northeastern Syria were launched in response to the attack on the Tusas company in Ankara, which was claimed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria reported that the Turkish strikes resulted in 17 fatalities and 65 injuries, caused power outages affecting 150,000 families, and disrupted fuel deliveries to service centers, particularly bakeries, leading to a heating fuel shortage.

Ziad Rostom, co-head of the Energy Authority of the Autonomous Administration, estimated the damage to infrastructure from the bombing to be around $5 million.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.