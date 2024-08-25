Syrian President Assad Proposes Plan to Normalize Relations with Turkey

In a speech before the “People’s Assembly” on August 25, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad outlined a plan to restore relations with Turkey through a series of meetings aimed at agreeing on foundational principles.

Assad emphasized the need for a joint “paper of principles” to guide negotiations, citing the failure of previous initiatives due to the lack of a clear reference point. He proposed that officials from both countries meet to agree on key issues, including: Turkish withdrawal from occupied Syrian territory, combating terrorism, and refugee issues.

The agreed-upon principles would form the basis for future procedures, ensuring a systematic approach to normalizing relations.

Assad stressed that Syria’s sovereignty and international law would be the guiding standards for any negotiations, reiterating that the country would not compromise on its rights.

This proposal marks a potential step towards resolving the strained relations between Syria and Turkey, with Assad’s plan focusing on establishing a clear framework for negotiations.

