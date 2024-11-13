Syrian Lobby Against Assad in Michigan to Appeal to Trump and Rubio

The Syrian community in Michigan is organizing meetings to establish a bloc aimed at reminding President-elect Donald Trump’s administration of the Syrian community’s presence in this key state, which he won over his rival, Kamala Harris. Sources from Michigan’s community told al-Modon that the recent gathering of approximately 150 people included several members from Trump’s recent campaign, as well as former diplomat Bassam Barabandi.

Syrian Americans in Michigan

Mohammed al-Zoubi, one of the meeting’s organizers, explained that the purpose was to build a strong and influential Syrian presence, politically and socially. He emphasized that “the newly formed group, Syrian Americans in Michigan, is not a replacement for any other Syrian-American political organization, nor does it follow any specific agendas.”

Zoubi added that the Syrian community in the United States has often lacked organization, and through this meeting, they hope to draw the Republican Party’s attention to Michigan’s sizable Syrian population. This effort seeks to bridge the gap that has hindered communication between the Syrian community and Trump’s presidential campaign.

Michigan, often called the “Arab-American state” due to its large Arab population, offers a unique base from which the Syrian community aims to form a lobby to advance Syrian interests. Zoubi noted that many in the Syrian community view Trump’s return to the White House positively, pointing out that “Trump has previously met with Syrian figures in Washington and made promises concerning the Syrian issue.”

“We hope to expand the idea of this initial meeting in Michigan to other US states to create an umbrella organization uniting Syrians across the country,” he added.

Opposition to the Regime

Zoubi emphasized that the community looks forward to engaging with Trump directly, stating, “If we succeed, our first demand will be to prevent any normalization of the regime,” and highlighting that “most Syrians in Michigan were displaced by the Assad regime.”

Trump’s policies on Syria during his first term, particularly his tougher stance on the Assad regime compared to current President Joe Biden, have encouraged Syrians in America to form groups to advocate to decision-makers in the incoming administration. This momentum is further bolstered by the appointment of Senator Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, a well-known opponent of President Bashar al-Assad and normalization with his regime. Rubio, who worked on the Syrian file during Trump’s previous term, is a key supporter of the “Anti-Assad Normalization Act.”

“The Syrian community in Michigan is eager to advocate for Syrians and hopes that Trump’s policies will offer more support than his predecessor’s,” said Mohammed al-Zoubi.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.