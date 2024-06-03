Syrian, Lebanese Officials Discuss Water Security Cooperation

Prime Minister Hussein Arnous met on Monday with Walid Fayyad, the Lebanese Caretaker Government’s Minister of Energy and Water, to discuss enhancing bilateral cooperation on water security amidst the challenges posed by climate change. The discussions emphasized the impact of these challenges on various economic sectors, particularly agriculture.

Arnous highlighted the critical need for unified Arab efforts and strengthened joint action to address issues in the drinking water and irrigation sectors. He stressed the importance of exchanging expertise to serve the common interests of Arab countries.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing cooperation between Syria and Lebanon, particularly under existing agreements like the Asi and Kabir South river agreements. They emphasized the preservation of shared basin environments and the importance of optimal coordination through joint technical committee meetings formed for this purpose.

This article was translated and edited by The Syrian Observer. The Syrian Observer has not verified the content of this story. Responsibility for the information and views set out in this article lies entirely with the author.