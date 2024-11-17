Syrian and Iranian Defense Officials Meet to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation on Regional Security

In a significant diplomatic and military engagement, Syrian Defense Minister General Ali Mahmoud Abbas met with his Iranian counterpart, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, in Damascus. This high-level meeting was marked by a formal reception at the Syrian Ministry of Defense, where the national anthems of Syria and Iran were played, reflecting the strong ties between the two countries.

Following the ceremony, the two ministers held talks covering recent developments in the region and explored avenues for deepening cooperation between Syria and Iran. Discussions centred on joint defence efforts, with a particular focus on combatting terrorism, a shared priority for both nations.

In parallel, General Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim, Chief of the General Staff of the Syrian Army and Armed Forces, also met with Brigadier General Nasirzadeh and the Iranian delegation. Their discussions emphasized enhancing military training collaboration and exchanging expertise in counter-terrorism strategies to bolster defence capabilities.

President Bashar al-Assad later received Brigadier General Nasirzadeh, affirming Syria’s commitment to regional security and its partnership with Iran. President Assad highlighted that countering terrorism is a responsibility that extends beyond national borders, as its dangers threaten the global community. Both sides reiterated their dedication to mutual security efforts that support regional stability.

This series of meetings underscores the strong alliance between Syria and Iran, aimed at reinforcing regional security through shared military expertise and a unified stance against terrorism.

