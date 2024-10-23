Syria Today – UK Commits Additional Syria Aid; Healthcare in the Northwest Facing More Difficulties

Today’s news round on Syria highlights the ongoing struggles faced by Syrians both inside and outside the country. *Enab Baladi* reports that Syrian refugees in Europe, especially those from tribal backgrounds, face challenges in integrating due to close-knit communities and cultural ties. Meanwhile, *The National* covers the ejection of Syrian tycoon Mohammed Hamsho from parliament, marking increased pressure on the Assad regime amid Israeli attacks. *The Guardian* reports on Syrian refugees fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, only to face perilous conditions upon returning to Syria. In response, the UK has pledged £3 million in humanitarian aid. *Politico* examines Europe’s debate over Syrian deportations, with some nations pushing to label Syria as “safe,” despite ongoing conflict. Finally, *UNDP* sheds light on the healthcare crisis in north-west Syria, where pregnant women face life-threatening risks due to medical supply shortages and damaged infrastructure, leading to a $66 million humanitarian appeal by UNFPA.

The return to the tribe delays integration of Syrians in Europe

Enab Baladi reports that the integration of Syrian refugees in Europe, particularly those from tribal backgrounds, faces significant challenges. Millions of Syrians fled their country after the regime’s military campaigns, settling in Europe with diverse cultural and ideological backgrounds. A substantial portion of these refugees come from Syrian clans, which, despite being concentrated in specific areas like al-Hasakah and parts of Hama and Homs, are spread throughout the country.

Some tribesmen have formed tight-knit communities in Europe, relying on familiar ties to overcome fears of alienation. However, this clustering can hinder integration, as many refugees struggle with learning the local language, partly due to underdeveloped native dialects. This sense of isolation is exacerbated by tribal affiliations that often limit interaction with host societies. Omar, a Syrian refugee in Germany, explained that these tendencies prevent refugees from fully adapting to their new environment.

The report also highlights the continuation of tribal conflicts in host countries. A notable example is a brawl in Berlin linked to a longstanding feud in Syria, which sparked concerns about the impact of large family-based communities on social stability. While media outlets often exaggerate the issue of “clan crimes,” statistics show that the involvement of tribes in crime is minimal.

Additionally, a study by the Harmoon Center reveals that refugee tribes tend to recreate their social structures in host countries, reflecting a deep-rooted need for social identity. This, combined with the broader Syrian circumstance of displacement and hopelessness, leads many to return to their tribal affiliations as a form of continuity amidst uncertainty.

Syrian tycoon Mohammed Hamsho ejected from parliament

The National reported that Syrian tycoon Mohammed Hamsho, a prominent figure in the Assad regime’s business network, has been ejected from parliament. This surprising move was announced by Syrian official media, citing that Hamsho had “lost one of the candidacy’s conditions,” reportedly due to his possession of Turkish citizenship. Hamsho, a close business associate of Maj Gen Maher Al Assad, the President’s brother, has been a key player in Syria’s economy and in facilitating Iran’s presence in the country through Hezbollah.

The timing of this removal comes amidst growing pressure on the Syrian regime, especially Maher Al Assad, due to increasing Israeli strikes targeting figures linked to Iran. Hamsho’s removal follows an escalation of Israeli attacks, particularly after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Although Maher Al Assad escaped an Israeli airstrike near his Damascus villa shortly after, the incident highlighted the regime’s vulnerability.

While Hamsho’s removal echoes the regime’s past actions against figures like Rami Makhlouf, it is unclear if this signals a deeper rift within the Assad regime. Hamsho’s long-standing ties to Maher Al Assad had allowed him to rise in Syria’s business world, controlling industries from telecommunications to real estate, while also facing Western sanctions for his role in supporting the regime during the civil war.

His removal raises questions about the balance of power within the Assad family and whether this marks a shift in the regime’s internal dynamics amidst increasing external pressure.

‘Nowhere to go’: Syrians fleeing Israeli strikes in Lebanon face perilous return

Thousands of Syrian refugees are fleeing Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, only to face a perilous return to Syria, The Guardian reported.

Among them is Umm Hadi, whose son Hadi was arrested by Syrian forces at a border crossing while trying to reunite with his family. This incident mirrors the disappearance of her elder son 12 years earlier. Like many others, Hadi and his family had fled to Lebanon during Syria’s civil war, but intensified Israeli bombings have forced over 400,000 people, mostly women and children, to cross back into Syria.

Refugees face dire conditions, including arrests, interrogations, beatings, and harassment by Syrian regime forces. Thousands attempt to navigate through regime territory to reach opposition-held areas in northwest Syria, where they confront harsh living conditions in overcrowded camps.

Many returnees, like 80-year-old Asriya Awad and Farid Suleiman, describe harrowing journeys, facing detentions and extortion by soldiers, while struggling to find safety in a war-ravaged country. With Syria’s ongoing conflict, economic collapse, and widespread displacement, their plight continues, and humanitarian aid is insufficient to meet the vast needs of returnees.

UK commits additional £3 million to bolster aid to Syria

The most vulnerable civilians fleeing the Lebanon conflict into Syria will be provided with life-saving emergency assistance and healthcare, as the UK boosts its humanitarian support with a £3 million package, a UK government press release stated.

Taking refuge from the escalating conflict, more than 400,000 people – over half of whom are women and children – are estimated by the UN to have been displaced from Lebanon into Syria since September. The majority of those who have been displaced are Syrians, who initially fled to Lebanon after the Syrian civil war which began in 2014.

The UK funding will help trusted aid organisations to deliver immediate healthcare at border crossings, including trauma and injury support, as well as targeted protection assistance for women and girls.

Minister for Development Anneliese Dodds said: “The humanitarian situation in Lebanon and the wider Middle East is extremely concerning. It is critical that vulnerable civilians fleeing the conflict in Lebanon are given safe passage, and for their lives to be protected. Today’s package of emergency assistance will provide support to those most in need as they continue to risk their lives to make this dangerous journey. Of the £3 million in funding, £2 million has been allocated to the UN OCHA led Syria Humanitarian Fund, with £500,000 given to both the International Medical Corps UK and UNFPA.”

Europe gave 1M Syrians fleeing war international protection. Some countries want to deport them.

Politico published a report focusing on the current situation of Syrian refugees in Europe.

that Europe granted international protection to nearly 1 million Syrians fleeing the civil war, but some countries, like Italy and Austria, are now pushing to designate Syria as a “safe country,” which would allow for deportations. This push comes despite ongoing conflict and the Assad regime’s brutal track record, including the use of chemical weapons and allegations of torture. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are leading efforts to normalize relations with the Assad regime, arguing that conditions in Syria have improved, citing movements of people back to Syria from Lebanon.

However, many international organizations and legal experts argue that Syria remains unsafe. The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) still highlights the dangers of persecution, torture, and violence in Syria, particularly in areas like Aleppo. Even if some EU members declare Syria safe, each refugee’s case would still require individual assessment, with the possibility of legal challenges. Denmark attempted a similar approach in 2019 but has not deported any Syrians to date.

Syrians remain the largest group seeking asylum in Europe, with 180,000 new applications in 2023. Despite the push to deport them, 90% of Syrian asylum applications were granted protection in the first half of 2024. Human rights groups warn that the ongoing uncertainty surrounding their status negatively impacts integration efforts in host countries.

The EU, while resisting changes to its Syria strategy, acknowledges the dire humanitarian situation, with half of Syria’s population displaced. The debate on deporting Syrians continues to leave many refugees in Europe in limbo, as they strive to build new lives while facing the constant threat of being sent back to a war-torn homeland.

Attacked, understaffed, underfunded: Healthcare shortages endanger pregnant women in north-west Syria

UNDP published a report highlighting the severe disruptions to healthcare in northwest Syria due to ongoing conflict and instability, with pregnant women being among the most vulnerable. Medical supplies are critically low, and healthcare facilities are struggling to operate. Many pregnant women, such as those with life-threatening conditions like placental abruption, face grave risks. Dr. Ikram Haboush from the Specialized Maternity Hospital in Idlib explained that some women die while being transferred between hospitals due to the lack of essential supplies.

The healthcare system in north-west Syria is heavily impacted by attacks on medical facilities, with 14 such incidents reported in Idlib in late 2023. Around one-third of hospitals across Syria are either partially or fully damaged, leading to dangerously low healthcare staff-to-population ratios. Half of the maternity hospitals in the region have suspended operations, affecting 1.3 million women of reproductive age. Of the 63 operational emergency obstetric and newborn care facilities, 30 are at risk of closure due to funding shortages.

This situation is further exacerbated by the aftermath of the 2023 earthquake, which rendered hundreds of health facilities nonfunctional, and the recent influx of displaced Syrians returning from Lebanon amid escalating hostilities.

In response to these crises, UNFPA has launched a humanitarian appeal for $66 million to maintain essential healthcare services, with $23 million urgently needed to prevent the suspension of emergency obstetric and newborn care facilities. The report also shares a success story of Khansa Harbeh, a woman who survived a placental abruption and delivered her baby safely, thanks to the well-prepared staff at Idlib Maternity Hospital.