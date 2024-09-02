Syria Today – The Lebanese Thinking of Relocating to Syria; Syria Kurds Release 50 IS-linked Detainees: Official

Today’s news round on Syria highlights a complex array of developments reflecting the ongoing conflict and shifting alliances in the region. Amid rising tensions in Lebanon, some residents are considering relocating to Syria as a precautionary measure, despite the nation’s prolonged civil war. Meanwhile, Syrian Kurds have released 50 IS-linked detainees under an amnesty deal, and discussions are underway between Russia, Turkey, Syria, and Iran to address Turkish-Syrian normalization efforts. Additionally, Enab Baladi reports on a growing rift within Syria’s pro-Assad factions over Iran’s influence, a divide further complicated by geopolitical events and the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Lastly, Iran’s defense minister has emphasized continued cooperation with Syria as crucial to defeating Israel in the Gaza war, while Turkey signals a willingness to discuss the withdrawal of its troops from Syria, though no agreement has been reached on specific terms.

Some Lebanese who fear war is coming have an unusual backup plan: Moving to Syria

Amid rising fears of an impending conflict, particularly in the wake of an Israeli airstrike that killed a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut’s southern suburbs, some Lebanese residents are taking unusual steps to safeguard their families, AP reports.

While many are planning to move to safer areas within Lebanon, such as Christian, Druze, or Sunni-majority regions, a small but growing number are considering relocating to neighbouring Syria, despite the country being in its 14th year of civil war.

The airstrike, which took place in late July, reduced an apartment building to rubble and killed not only the Hezbollah commander but also several civilians, including women and children. This incident has heightened anxieties in Lebanon, where memories of the 2006 war with Israel are still fresh. During that conflict, southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs were heavily bombarded, leading to mass displacements. Many Lebanese sought refuge in Syria at that time, a scenario that some are now contemplating once again.

While the idea of moving to Syria might seem counterintuitive given the country’s ongoing civil war, large portions of Syria have seen active fighting frozen for years. Moreover, Israel’s periodic airstrikes in Syria, usually targeting Iranian-linked military sites, have largely spared civilian areas like Aleppo, where some Lebanese are now seeking refuge.

This trend, though small, echoes the displacement patterns from the 2006 conflict, when thousands of Lebanese fled to Syria to escape the violence. Some even purchased properties in Syria, anticipating future conflicts. Rawad Issa, who fled to Syria with his family during the 2006 war, recalled how his father bought a house in Hama province as a contingency plan. Now, with the situation in Lebanon deteriorating, Issa’s family is preparing the house once again, just in case they need to return.

The current wave of Lebanese considering a move to Syria appears to be limited to those with existing connections—whether through business, family, or friends—in the country. According to Jasmin Lilian Diab, director of the Institute for Migration Studies at the Lebanese American University, at least 20 out of 80 displaced individuals interviewed in greater Beirut were contemplating seeking refuge in Syria if the conflict escalates.

Despite this, there has not been a mass exodus of Syrian refugees from Lebanon back to Syria. Many Syrian refugees fear arrest, conscription, or retribution if they return. However, the possibility of losing their refugee status if they leave Lebanon adds another layer of complexity to their situation. Some have resorted to crossing back and forth between the two countries via smuggler routes to avoid being recorded.

Syria Kurds Release 50 IS-linked Detainees: Official

AFP reported that Syria’s Kurdish authorities on Monday released 50 Syrian prisoners accused of belonging to the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group as part of a general amnesty deal, an official told AFP.

Thousands of detainees suspected of belonging to IS, including hundreds of foreigners, are being held in prisons run by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the armed wing of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-led region in northeastern Syria.

The administration in July granted general amnesty “for crimes committed by Syrians in accordance with the law on combating terrorism as well as crimes that undermine the security of the region.”

Reber Kalo, an official with the Asayish security forces, told AFP that “under the amnesty, 50 people accused of belonging to the terrorist organization Daesh were released on Monday,” using the Arabic acronym for IS.

This is the second group to be released out of a total of the 1,000 to 1,500 people expected to benefit from the amnesty.

Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iran to discuss Ankara-Damascus thaw

Daily Sabah reports that Russia’s top diplomat Lavrov is teasing a possible high-level four-way meeting to tackle Turkish-Syrian normalization, which he says requires many specific parameters to achieve, such as troops’ presence and the YPG problem

Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran plan to hold a meeting soon to discuss the normalization efforts between Ankara and Damascus, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“We made a great effort in foreign and defense ministries to hold meetings last year to discuss conditions that could lead to the normalization of relations between Syria and Turkey,” Lavrov told RT in an interview on Saturday.

“We now believe it would be reasonable to prepare another meeting. I am sure that it will take place in the foreseeable future,” Lavrov said.

Turkey severed ties with Syria in 2011 after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war. Ankara backed President Bashar Assad’s opposition and deployed troops to Syria’s north to assist the opposition forces and stave off PKK/YPG terrorists.

The last talks in Moscow, including Tehran, fell apart in May 2023.

Russia is still trying to facilitate a meeting between the two countries’ leaders to mend ties. Iraq also said in July that it may seek to try to bring the two leaders together.

“We want our partners in Damascus and Ankara to improve their relations. Both leaders had cordial, personal relations until 2011. I believe this will also play a positive role,” Lavrov argued.

Syrian Loyalties Fracture Over Iran’s Influence Amid Escalating Conflict

Enab Baladi published a report which highlights a growing division within the pro-Assad camp over Iran’s influence in Syria. While some regime supporters, such as activist Bashar Barhoum, criticize Iran’s role, accusing it of exacerbating Syria’s suffering, others defend the alliance between Damascus and Tehran as crucial to Syria’s stability.

This internal rift has been intensified by recent geopolitical events, including Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-linked sites and speculation that Assad may be seeking closer ties with the West. The report also notes the social tensions arising from Iran’s increasing presence in Syria, which has sparked resentment among some locals.

As the conflict continues, particularly with the ongoing war in Gaza, these divisions within Syria’s pro-regime factions are likely to deepen, potentially reshaping the power dynamics within Assad’s support base.

Tehran-Damascus cooperation will result in Israel’s defeat in Gaza war: Iran Defense minister

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh has underlined the need for maintaining cooperation with Syria, saying the partnership will culminate in Israel’s defeat in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, Iranian Press TV reported.

Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Sunday during a telephone conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Major General Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

The Iranian defense minister blasted the inaction of the international community on the occupying regime’s onslaught on Gaza, which has killed 40,738 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

“Unfortunately, we do not see a proper reaction from the international community to the Israeli regime’s crimes,” he said.

“Thus, the cooperation between the two countries must continue, and it will definitely bring about the defeat of the regime.”

Nasirzadeh also highlighted the two countries’ shared commitment to the Axis of Resistance against Israel.

He further reaffirmed Iran’s support for Syria’s security and territorial integrity, stressing that the implementation of existing agreements will boost bilateral cooperation.

Lavrov: Turkey Ready to Discuss Withdrawal from Syria

In an interview with Russia Today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Turkey is “prepared to discuss withdrawing troops from Syria,” but that no agreement has been reached on specific terms.

According to TASS, Lavrov commented on the “normalization” process between Ankara and Damascus, noting that while Turkey is willing to discuss the withdrawal of its forces, specific conditions have not yet been agreed upon. Lavrov told Russia Today (RT), “The Turks are ready for this, but there is no consensus yet on the specific parameters.”

Lavrov further explained, “We are discussing necessary measures to facilitate the return of refugees and combat the terrorist threat, which would make the presence of Turkish troops unnecessary. All these issues are being discussed.”

Recently, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad stated that efforts to improve relations with Turkey have “so far yielded no tangible results.” Speaking to the People’s Assembly, Assad noted that Turkey’s withdrawal of troops is not a precondition for starting talks. Reiterating the condition of ‘sovereignty,’ Assad remarked:

“To restore a relationship, it is necessary first to eliminate the reasons that led to its destruction.”