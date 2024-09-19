In recent developments surrounding Syria, various issues continue to shape the region’s political landscape. A Swedish national associated with the Islamic State group has been charged with war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity for her involvement in the torture and enslavement of Yazidi women and children in Raqqa. Meanwhile, Syria’s Foreign Ministry has accused the West, particularly the U.S., of destabilizing nations under the pretense of promoting democracy, while a $500 million lawsuit against Syria alleges its involvement in aiding Hamas during the October 7 massacre in Israel. Additionally, the Syrian Network for Human Rights refuted claims made by a UNHCR official about a “positive shift” in the Syrian regime’s treatment of returning refugees, citing ongoing violations such as torture and disappearances. Lastly, concerns over regional stability are deepening as sophisticated explosions targeting Hezbollah members in Lebanon and Syria heighten fears of an escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. These incidents underscore the complex and volatile situation that persists across the region.

Sweden charges a woman with war crimes for allegedly torturing Yazidi women and children in Syria

AP reports that Swedish authorities on Thursday charged a 52-year-old woman associated with the Islamic State group with genocide, crimes against humanity and serious war crimes against Yazidi women and children in Syria — the first such case on trial in the Scandinavian country.

Lina Laina Ishaq, who’s a Swedish citizen, allegedly committed the crimes from August 2014 to December 2016, in the city of Raqqa, the former de facto capital of the militant group’s self-proclaimed caliphate and home to about 300,000 people.

The crimes “took place under IS rule in Raqqa, and this is the first time that IS attacks against the Yazidi minority have been tried in Sweden,” senior prosecutor Reena Devgun said in a statement. The Yazidis are one of Iraq’s oldest religious minorities.

“Women, children and men were regarded as property and subjected to being traded as slaves, sexual slavery, forced labor, deprivation of liberty and extrajudicial executions,” Devgun said. “IS tried to annihilate the Yazidi ethnic group on an industrial scale.”

In announcing the charges, Devgun told a news conference that the prosecutors were able to identify Ishaq through information from the U.N. team investigating atrocities in Iraq, known as UNITAD.

Syria Claims National Endowment for Democracy Fuels Global Unrest

Syria’s Foreign Ministry accused Western countries, particularly the United States, of destabilizing nations and manipulating public opinion under the pretense of promoting democracy, TheMediaLine.org reported. In a statement released Wednesday, the ministry criticized the West for using democracy as a tool for control, specifically highlighting Washington’s contradictory stance on free speech.

The ministry singled out the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a US Congress-funded organization, accusing it of undermining governments and interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign nations. The statement claimed that since its founding in 1983, the NED has been involved in efforts to divide and destabilize countries under the banner of democracy, with similar tactics allegedly used in Syria.

“The West continues to exploit the notion of promoting and protecting democracy as a tool to subjugate nations and break the will of their people,” the statement read. The ministry also argued that these actions pose a threat to global peace and stability.

American families sue Syria demanding $500 million for aiding Hamas on October 7

Dozens of American families, many of whom also hold Israeli citizenship, recently filed a $500 million lawsuit in the US Federal District Court in Washington against Syria, accusing the Arab Republic of financing, arming, and providing material support to Hamas.

The plaintiffs, according to Jerusalem Post, are reportedly seeking compensation for the physical and emotional damages they and their families suffered during the attacks, which took place at the Nova music festival and in other communities near the Gaza border.

According to the lawsuit, Syria’s involvement went beyond financial aid, providing Hamas with military equipment and logistical support while allowing Syrian territory to be used for preparations leading up to the October 7 attack.

The release noted that this lawsuit leverages US laws that allow for legal action against countries designated by the US government as state sponsors of terrorism. Syria has long been on this list, which removes its immunity from legal proceedings in US courts.

The plaintiffs are represented by Dr. Gideon Fisher & Co., an Israeli law firm that has been gathering testimonies and evidence from victims of the October 7 attacks for several months.

UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner’s Claims of a “Positive Shift” in Syrian Regime’s Treatment of Returning Refugees Contradict Ongoing SNHR-Documented Violations

The Syrian Network for Human Rights issued a detailed report on the ongoing human rights violations committed by the Syrian regime, including torture and enforced disappearances, which contradict recent claims by the UNHCR of a “positive shift” in the regime’s treatment of returning refugees.

The UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner’s Claims of a “Positive Shift” in the Syrian Regime’s Treatment of Returning Refugees Contradict SNHR’s Documentation as Violations Against Returnees and Residents Continue

On Friday, September 13, 2024, Lebanon’s National News Agency, the country’s official outlet affiliated with the Ministry of Media, reported a statement attributed to Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, the Assistant High Commissioner for Protection at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). According to the report, the statement was made during a meeting between Abdullah Bou Habib, Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, and a UNHCR delegation led by Menikdiwela, focusing on the situation of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

Menikdiwela allegedly claimed that the UNHCR had observed a “positive shift” in the Syrian regime’s handling of displaced persons. She suggested that momentum was building around Syria’s early recovery efforts, which could facilitate the return of refugees. Menikdiwela also revealed that the UNHCR was working to secure the “voluntary” return of 30,000 Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Syria in the near future.

These statements starkly contradict the ongoing violations committed by the Syrian regime, including grave human rights abuses such as torture and enforced disappearances. The Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR) continues to document these violations in daily news updates and monthly reports.

Menikdiwela’s claims also conflict with findings from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic, most recently in its September 9, 2024 report, as well as reports from the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR). Notably, the OHCHR’s February 13, 2024 report confirmed that many Syrians who fled the conflict still face serious human rights abuses upon returning. Additionally, prominent human rights organizations such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International have issued similar warnings about the risks faced by returnees.

It appears that Menikdiwela has overlooked or disregarded the overwhelming evidence documented by these human rights bodies, which directly refutes her claims. Had she reviewed these reports, she likely would not have made such a troubling statement.

What to know about the two waves of deadly explosions that hit Lebanon and Syria

AP published a report on Thursday, which shed light on the series of sophisticated explosions in Lebanon and Syria targeting Hezbollah members’ communication devices, raising fears of escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and highlighting the potential for broader regional instability.

A series of sophisticated explosions occurred in Lebanon and Syria over two consecutive days, targeting electronic devices used by members of the militant group Hezbollah. The attacks have heightened fears of escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, raising concerns about regional stability.

First Wave of Attacks (Tuesday):

– Event: Hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members exploded almost simultaneously in various parts of Lebanon and Syria.

– Casualties: At least 12 people were killed, including two young children, and thousands were wounded.

– Suspected Perpetrator: An anonymous American official indicated that Israel briefed the U.S. on the operation, suggesting Israeli involvement. The Lebanese government and Hezbollah accused Israel of carrying out the attacks.

– Hezbollah’s Response: The group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, described the mass bombing as a “severe blow” and stated that Israel had crossed a “red line.”

Second Wave of Attacks (Wednesday):

– Event: Additional explosions occurred in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, including blasts at a funeral for victims of the previous day’s attack.

– Casualties: At least 25 people were killed and more than 600 wounded, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

– Devices Targeted: Walkie-talkies and solar energy systems in homes exploded, causing further injuries and property damage.

– Hezbollah’s Stance: Nasrallah vowed to continue attacks along the border with Israel as long as the conflict in Gaza persists, stating, “The Lebanese front will not stop before the aggression on Gaza stops.”

Details and Implications:

– Method of Attack: Experts suggest that small explosive devices were embedded in the pagers and walkie-talkies before they reached Hezbollah members. These devices were likely detonated remotely, possibly via radio signals.

– Supply Chain Sabotage: Investigations point to possible interference in the supply chain:

– Pagers: Taiwanese company Gold Apollo authorized the branding on the pagers but stated that a Hungarian company, BAC Consulting KFT, produced and sold them. Both companies denied direct exports to Lebanon.

– Walkie-Talkies: Japanese manufacturer Icom stated that the exploded devices were likely counterfeit products not made by them.

– Expert Analysis: The sophistication of the attacks indicates state-level involvement. Analysts suggest that such an operation would require extensive planning, intelligence gathering, and technological expertise.

– Regional Impact: The attacks have escalated tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, with fears that the simmering conflict could lead to open warfare. The incidents also raise concerns about civilian safety, as many casualties were non-combatants caught in the explosions.

Reactions:

– Israeli Response: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant praised the work of Israel’s military and security agencies but did not directly address the explosions.

– International Concern: The attacks have drawn global attention to the potential for increased violence in the region and the risks associated with advanced sabotage tactics targeting communication devices.

Key Takeaways:

– The coordinated explosions represent a significant escalation in tactics, targeting the personal communication devices of Hezbollah members.

– The attacks resulted in substantial civilian casualties, deepening humanitarian concerns.

– The events underscore the vulnerability of supply chains and the potential for sophisticated sabotage in electronic devices.

– The heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah could have broader implications for regional security and stability.