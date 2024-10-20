Syria Today – Safadi in Damascus; Hezbollah Redeploys Fighters from Syria to Lebanon

Today’s news on Syria highlights several key developments amidst growing regional tensions. Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, visited Damascus to discuss the Syrian crisis and refugee return efforts with President Bashar al-Assad. Meanwhile, Hezbollah has begun redeploying its fighters from Syria to Lebanon as Israel escalates its offensive against the group. In the Vatican, Pope Francis canonized 14 new saints, including Syrian martyrs, honoring their sacrifice in the face of persecution. On the diplomatic front, reports question the European Union’s strategy of potentially engaging Assad to address the ongoing migration crisis, warning of the dangers of relying on his regime. Additionally, Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah commanders and weapons facilities in Lebanon and Syria, with experts arguing that to fully neutralize Hezbollah, Israel must strike Iranian weapons labs in Syria. These events underscore the volatile and complex dynamics shaping Syria and its role in broader regional conflicts.

Jordan’s foreign minister visits Syrian amid regional tensions

Jordan’s foreign minister arrived in Damascus on Sunday at the start of an official visit to Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ayman Safadi conveyed a verbal message from King Abdullah II to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad about efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis and a host of bilateral and regional issues, the Jordanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The unscheduled visit, the third since February last year, came amid rising regional tensions over Israel’s ongoing attacks in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon

On Oct. 3, Safadi held a phone call with Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, where they discussed creating conditions for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Jordan is one of the countries most affected by the ongoing conflict in neighboring Syria. It hosts around 1.3 million Syrians.

Hezbollah redeploys its fighters from Syria to Lebanon

Hezbollah has started reducing its presence in Syria by importing some of its fighters into Lebanon, in an apparent demand for reinforcements amid Israel’s ongoing invasion of Lebanon, Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, which cited unnamed local Syrian sources, Hezbollah is moving hundreds of its fighters to Lebanon from areas in Syria such as Mayadin and Al-Bukamal in the eastern Deir el-Zour, as well as from parts of Damascus, Hama, and Homs provinces.

Over the past decade, Hezbollah has increased and maintained its presence in Syria after entering the ongoing civil war which erupted in the country back in 2011. Throughout that conflict, the Iran-backed Shia group’s fighters have fought on the side of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad and his regime – a period for which Hezbollah has been criticised for due to the numerous atrocities committed by its fighters against Syria’s largely Sunni population.

As the war largely subsided in Syria over the past five years amid the Assad regime’s recapturing of most of its territories – following the additional military intervention of Iran and Russia – Hezbollah has spent much of its time and resources in the country carrying out Shia religious proselytisation efforts, particularly in the southern and eastern provinces, in what critics branded the ‘Iranian project’ in Syria.

Now, as Israel radically has escalated its bombardment and invasion of Lebanon over the past month, with the stated goal of defeating and eradicating Hezbollah, the group’s fighters are reportedly being called in their hundreds to defend their position in Lebanon.

Their redeployment follows on from the reported journey other Iran-backed fighters have made to Lebanon from Iraq, with the Iraqi Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) also aiming to reinforce Hezbollah’s numbers against the Israeli invasion.

The Hezbollah and PMF fighters have reportedly been forced to use alternate routes from Syria into Lebanon, however, after Israel targeted the Al-Masnaa border crossing in recent weeks in an attempt to cut off the territorial link between the two countries.

Pope Francis canonizes 14 new saints, including priests martyred in Syria

Pope Francis canonized 14 new saints on Sunday, among them Franciscan friars and lay Maronite Catholics martyred in Syria for refusing to renounce their Christian faith during the 19th century. These newly canonized saints include the “Martyrs of Damascus,” who were killed in 1860 for their steadfastness in the face of persecution.

The canonization took place in St. Peter’s Square, where Pope Francis honored the sacrifices of these individuals, commending their lives of service, faith, and missionary zeal. Among the newly recognized saints are St. Manuel Ruiz López and his seven Franciscan companions, who were martyred in Damascus, and three Maronite laymen—Sts. Francis, Mooti, and Raphael Massabki—who were killed alongside the Franciscans during the same conflict.

“These new saints lived Jesus’ way: service,” Pope Francis said during the ceremony. “They made themselves servants of their brothers and sisters, creative in doing good, steadfast in difficulties, and generous to the end.”

The canonization of the Syrian martyrs comes at a time when the Middle East continues to face significant conflict and hardship. The Martyrs of Damascus are especially meaningful to the Christian communities of Syria, who have been deeply affected by the ongoing violence and war in the region. Their unwavering faith, despite the threat of death, stands as a symbol of hope and resilience for those enduring similar challenges today.

The liturgy, which included prayers in both Latin and Greek in honor of the 11 Martyrs of Damascus, was attended by thousands of pilgrims. The canonization serves as a powerful reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by the people of Syria, and the courage and faith of those who stand firm in the face of persecution.

The canonization of the Syrian martyrs highlights the broader significance of their testimony for the global Christian community, offering a message of resilience, faith, and hope amidst adversity.

Why the EU cannot rely on Assad to solve its migration woes

The Telegraph published a detailed report discussing why the European Union (EU) cannot depend on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to address its migration challenges. The piece highlights the resurfacing of debates about normalizing relations with Assad, especially with the increased migration crisis in Europe and rising anti-immigration sentiments.

The report notes that Syrian refugees, once met with sympathy, are now increasingly facing hostility, as evidenced by anti-migrant riots in Turkey and a hardening stance in parts of the EU. With over a million Syrian refugees in the EU, Syrian asylum applications still outnumber those from any other nationality. Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, is at the forefront of an EU faction pushing for engagement with Assad, arguing it could pave the way for the safe return of refugees. She has already reappointed an ambassador to Syria, breaking the EU’s “three nos” policy on Syria: no lifting of sanctions, no normalization of relations, and no reconstruction aid.

However, human rights activists and many Syria experts argue that trusting Assad with refugee repatriation is dangerous. They point to documented atrocities under Assad’s regime, including arbitrary arrests, torture, and executions, particularly targeting returning refugees. Critics also highlight the continued instability in Syria, with ongoing conflicts, such as Israeli and Russian airstrikes. Despite Assad’s numerous amnesties, tens of thousands remain imprisoned under brutal conditions.

The report underscores the failed efforts of the Arab League to re-engage Assad, noting that he has not fulfilled promises to curtail Iranian influence, ensure refugee safety, or combat drug trafficking. Analysts warn the EU should not expect Assad to deliver on similar commitments. The lack of trust in Assad’s regime is central to these concerns, with critics emphasizing that normalizing relations with Assad would embolden other authoritarian regimes by showing that prolonged violence can ultimately lead to rehabilitation.

Despite these warnings, some EU leaders argue that re-engaging with Assad might be a pragmatic necessity, as ongoing sanctions could exacerbate Syria’s crisis and fuel extremist groups. Yet, experts and critics caution that this approach may worsen the situation, forcing refugees to flee again and further straining European immigration systems.

At least 12 people including Hezbollah commanders killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Syria

Seven people in Lebanon and two Syrian regime soldiers on the Lebanese frontier were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Saturday, with Israel continuing airstrikes on Sunday and saying that it had killed three Hezbollah commanders in Beirut, The New Arab reported.

Israel claimed its air force attacked Hezbollah’s intelligence headquarters in Beirut on Sunday as well as an underground workshop for the production of weapons.

In a statement, the Israeli military said its fighter jets killed three Hezbollah commanders, including Alhaj Abbas Salameh, a senior figure in the group’s southern command, Radja Abbas Awache, a communications expert, and Ahmad Ali Hussein, who it said was responsible for strategic weapons development.

It was not clear if the three were killed in the attack on the headquarters or in separate actions.

The seven victims of Saturday’s strikes included a paramedic and a local mayor. At least 21 people were also injured.

The strikes targeted southern and eastern Lebanon as well as the Aley area of central Lebanon. One strike targeted a motorcycle in the town of Siddiqine, east of Tyre in south Lebanon, killing a paramedic.

Four more people were killed and 13 injured in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment building in the town of Baaloul in the Bekaa Valley area of eastern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

One of the victims was identified as Haidar Shahla, the mayor of the town of Sohmor.

Two people were also killed and five injured when an Israeli strike destroyed a house in Al-Bazaliyah near Baalbek, the health ministry said.

Israeli strikes also hit the Tawfiq Dandash border crossing between Syria and Lebanon, which is located near the town of Qusair in Homs province.

Expert: To truly behead Hezbollah, Israel must destroy Iranian weapons labs in Syria

The Times of Israel published a comprehensive report outlining the steps Israel must take to effectively neutralize Hezbollah, particularly through targeting Iranian weapons production facilities in Syria. The report details that a recent Israeli raid on a weapons facility in Masyaf, Syria, believed to be run by Iran, underscores the importance of cutting off Hezbollah’s supply of precision-guided missiles and other weaponry. The Masyaf facility, part of Syria’s Centre d’études et de recherches scientifiques (CERS), has long been a hub for the development and production of advanced weaponry, including those for Hezbollah, under Iranian supervision.

Experts from the Alma Research and Education Center emphasize that while the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have conducted successful strikes on these facilities, including the September raid, more comprehensive action is needed. Alma’s director of research, Tal Beeri, suggests that a large-scale strike on all CERS facilities across Syria would significantly hinder Hezbollah’s ability to rearm and pose a long-term threat to Israel. He argues that Iran has strategically shifted much of its weapons development to Syria, reducing the logistical challenges of shipping arms directly from Iran.

The report also raises concerns about the potential for Hezbollah to gain access to Syrian chemical weapons. Although Syria pledged to destroy its chemical arsenal in 2013, reports indicate the Assad regime has used chemical agents in the years since. Experts warn that while it is unlikely Hezbollah currently possesses chemical weapons, the possibility of them obtaining or producing basic chemical agents, such as chlorine, remains a threat.

Furthermore, Israeli airstrikes have recently targeted smuggling routes, including tunnels and border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, in an effort to disrupt the flow of weapons to Hezbollah. Despite these efforts, Hezbollah still maintains significant stockpiles of weapons throughout Lebanon and continues to receive new arms, as demonstrated by the firing of brand-new Iranian missiles in the ongoing conflict.

The report concludes that while Israel’s efforts to contain Hezbollah are ongoing, neutralizing the group’s weapons supply chain will require a long-term, multi-faceted approach, including sustained military action and strategic strikes on Syrian and Iranian weapons facilities.