Syria Today – Israel Strikes Homs; EU Weighs Human Rights with Repatriation in Normalizing Assad

Israeli ‘aggression’ targets Syria’s Homs countryside, state news agency says

Initial reports indicate that an Israeli “aggression” targeted two villages in northern and western areas of Syria’s Homs province, the Syrian state news agency said on Tuesday, quoted by Reuters.

Earlier, Syrian state television said blasts had been heard in the vicinity of Homs city and that the cause was under investigation.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since the Oct. 7, 2023, assault on southern Israel by Hamas-led militants.

Israel strikes Hezbollah sites in Syria despite nearing truce in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes struck areas in Syria near the border with Lebanon overnight, ahead of a ceasefire expected to be announced between Israel and Hezbollah. But, according to The National, observers said it was unlikely any truce in Lebanon would also extend to Israeli attacks on the group elsewhere in the region.

Israel has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of strikes in Syria in the past decade, saying it has attacked Iranian sites and allied groups, including Hezbollah. However, strikes on Syria have been more frequent since the Lebanese group started attacking Israel in support of Gaza in October last year, sparking the current cross-border war.

The latest strikes hit Qusayr, in western Syria, destroying infrastructure reportedly used by the Iran-backed group to transport weapons crucial to its 13-month fight with Israel, sources in the area say.

The attacks came a week after Israel conducted one of its biggest raids in an intensified air campaign aimed at curbing Iran’s proxies in Syria. The strikes killed at least 36 people in compounds in Palmyra, a central desert area that forms a main part of a supply line from Iraq in the east to Qusayr in the west. Syrian state media described the dead as “martyrs”, without specifying their identity.

“We can now say that almost all of the roads to Lebanon have been cut,” said a resident of Qusayr.

Another source said several bridges and overpasses in Qusayr, leading to unofficial crossings with Lebanon, were hit, as well as the official Jousiya border crossing. Syrian state media said two civilians were injured in the attacks, while sources in the Syrian opposition to President Bashar Al Assad said the dead were two members of Hezbollah.

A European diplomat specialising in Syrian affairs said there was no expectation for Israeli operations in Syria to ease even if a ceasefire is reached in Lebanon. The diplomat said that, throughout the talks on the ceasefire, Israel “has been very reluctant to give up the right of preventive strike capabilities”.

“Logically, this would be applied to Syria and even Iraq,” the diplomat said.

Despite what Italy, Greece and Austria think, Syria is not safe to return to

Dr. Badr Jamous, president of the Syrian Negotiation Commission, criticizes efforts by EU member states such as Italy, Greece, and Austria to normalize relations with the Assad regime as a way to address Europe’s refugee crisis.

In an op-ed he published recently by EUObserver.com, Jamous contends that these moves are misguided, as they neither resolve the refugee issue nor improve Syria’s humanitarian conditions. Instead, such efforts risk entrenching Assad’s corrupt regime and worsening the situation for both Syrians and Europe.

The opposition leader highlights that the Assad regime controls only about half of Syria’s territory, with the remainder plagued by violence, armed groups, and humanitarian crises. Civilians in regime-controlled areas face widespread human rights abuses, forced displacement, and dire living conditions, making Syria fundamentally unsafe for refugee returns. The UN and the European Court of Justice have stressed that Syria cannot be deemed a safe destination under these circumstances.

Normalizing ties with the Assad regime without progress on a political solution, as outlined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, undermines prospects for peace and stability. Investments in Syria under the current regime risk benefiting Assad’s corrupt network of officials, businessmen, and military leaders rather than addressing the country’s humanitarian needs. Such engagement would only reinforce divisions within Syria, making voluntary refugee returns unlikely and perpetuating instability.

For Europe, normalization with Assad does little to resolve its migration challenges, as it fails to address the root causes of displacement. The EU’s existing Syria strategy, based on the “three no’s”—no reconstruction, no normalization, and no sanctions relief without a political solution—remains critical. Any deviation from this approach would compromise Europe’s principles and security.

Jamous argues that a political solution under UNSCR 2254 is the only viable path to lasting peace in Syria and the region. The EU must renew its leadership on the Syrian issue, refocusing efforts on the UN-led political process while addressing the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe. The recent decision to appoint an EU special envoy for Syria is a step in the right direction, but it must be coupled with strong, coordinated international action.

He concludes that normalization with Assad’s regime is a costly and ineffective approach that deepens corruption, exacerbates suffering, and offers no resolution to Syria’s crisis or Europe’s refugee challenges. The international community must prioritize a political transition that ensures safety, dignity, and stability for Syrians and the region as a whole.

EU weighs human rights with repatriation in normalizing Assad

The New Arab published a report on the European Union’s dilemma of balancing human rights with efforts to repatriate Syrian refugees as part of a push to normalize relations with the Assad regime.

Led by Italy, several EU states are advocating for renewed ties with Damascus, citing refugee returns as a key motivation. However, this stance has raised concerns among human rights advocates, as conditions in regime-held Syria remain perilous. Refugees returning to Syria report harassment, extortion, forced conscription, or disappearances, while economic instability and widespread corruption persist under Assad’s rule.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has spearheaded initiatives for “voluntary, safe, and dignified” repatriation, backed by aid after the 2023 Syria-Turkey earthquake. Italy has also appointed an ambassador to Damascus, signaling deeper engagement. Simultaneously, far-right parties across Europe have framed the situation as evidence of Syria being “safe,” promoting policies to revoke asylum rights and return refugees, despite no substantial improvement in Syria’s human rights situation.

Experts warn that these actions prioritize European security interests over principles of democracy and human rights. Fact-finding missions and asylum reviews risk leaving refugees vulnerable to deportation and dire conditions in Syria. Critics argue that EU policies fail to address root causes of displacement—Assad’s repression and ongoing violations. Attempts to normalize relations with the regime could embolden authoritarianism while neglecting the safety and dignity of displaced populations.

Human rights advocates stress that sustainable solutions must focus on addressing systemic abuses in Syria rather than reinforcing oppressive regimes. Collaboration with Assad, they argue, perpetuates suffering and injustice while undermining global commitments to freedom and human dignity.

Breaking Barriers: Supporting Medical Research in Conflict-Affected Regions of Syria and Palestine

In an insightful commentary published in BMC Medical Education by Hamdah Hanifa and Alhareth M. Amro, the authors shed light on the severe financial and systemic barriers faced by researchers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), particularly in conflict-affected regions like Syria and Palestine. The article emphasizes how these challenges obstruct the dissemination of critical medical research and hinder the advancement of medical education in these regions. By examining the impact of these obstacles, the authors advocate for equitable publishing practices to support researchers working in challenging environments and to foster greater inclusion in global scientific discourse.

Researchers in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), especially in conflict-affected regions like Syria and Palestine, face significant financial barriers to publishing their work. These obstacles hinder the dissemination of critical medical research and the advancement of medical education. High publication costs, coupled with limited financial and institutional support, create an environment where valuable research remains inaccessible. This commentary reviews the impact of these financial challenges on medical research and education, advocating for equitable publishing practices to support researchers in conflict zones.

Syria’s prolonged conflict and economic instability have severely limited the resources available for medical research. Only one research center at Tishreen University provides financial and logistical support, forcing researchers to focus on documenting rare medical cases rather than conducting original studies. Financial barriers, including exorbitant publication fees for high-impact journals (e.g., up to $12,000 for Nature Cancer), are insurmountable for most researchers, given that the average monthly salary of a Syrian doctor is around $20. Despite some publishers offering fee waivers, many journals do not, and U.S. sanctions under the Caesar Act have further restricted access to publishing opportunities.

Syrian researchers often face discrimination due to their institutional affiliations, fearing that their work will be rejected due to perceived biases against war-affected academic institutions. This limits their participation in global scientific discourse and diminishes the visibility of their contributions.

Recommendations

International Collaboration : Establish partnerships to provide resources, technical support, and co-authorship opportunities. Targeted Financial Support : Advocate for scholarships, grants, and fee waivers for researchers in conflict zones. Mentorship Programs : Connect experienced researchers with early-career scientists in these regions for skill development. Open Access Publishing : Expand fee waivers for LMIC researchers to democratize scientific knowledge. Advocacy : Raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by researchers in conflict-affected regions. Institutional Support : Enhance access to research facilities, libraries, and laboratories.

By addressing these challenges, the global community can empower researchers in Syria and Palestine to contribute meaningfully to medical science, ensuring their work benefits humanity.